(Spicer MN-) Organizers of the Green Lake Triathalon in Spicer are looking for volunteers to help with the race Sunday. They say the YMCA normally provides life guards with surf boards and they don’t have the resources this year. They are looking for people with pontoons, Jet Ski’s (with reverse) and anyone willing to help watch and observe in the boats and/or on a wake board this Sunday morning (Aug 15th) to insure the racers all get out of the water safely. Organizers say this community has always responded to a need like this and if you can help, meet at 7:20am on the shore in front of Zorbaz for a quick safety meeting. If you have any questions, call Dan Hubbard at 894-5882.