Cottage Grove, WI

Cottage Grove Firemen ends season with loss to Monona

By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cottage Grove Firemen wrapped up the Home Talent season with a 4-3 loss to the Monona Braves on Sunday, Aug. 22. “We didn’t give up. We kept fighting...What’s killed us all season was we don’t play a full game,” said Firemen manager Bob Blakley. “It was nice our guys didn’t quit and we fought back in the eighth inning, but we also can’t score until the eighth inning, and you don’t put yourself in a good position doing that.”

