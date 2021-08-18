The Life & Career of “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

Arn Anderson discussed working with Bobby Eaton, who recently passed away, while doing a recent edition of the ARN show. “The thing I wanted to get across is just how much I love Bobby Eaton as a human being. He was very close to being my brother, about as close as you could get I guess in not being blood. He just was so kind to everybody. If you saw a homeless person on the side of the road, you better be prepared to stop or Bobby was gonna be pissed because he was gonna empty his wallet out for whoever it was. That’s the kind of guy he was. There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody. I don’t have enough adjectives to truly cover what a kind, kind man he was. Very few people in the business….it tends to make you a little jaded. You’re tired from travel and probably not as nice to people as you should be. There’s a lot of excuses and reasons we give for the way things end up being. But I never saw Bobby short with anybody that wanted an autograph or short with anybody that wanted to have a short conversation. If they had kids, he was on one knee patting them on the head talking to them and finding candy. They just don’t make people like Bobby. There will never be another one. He was the purest of heart of any human being I’ve ever met, and I’ve met some pretty good people along the way to. The career he had – you can ask anybody who came from that era, who was the best or one of the top two or three you ever saw or were in the ring with? Bobby Eaton’s name will always come up universally. I just feel so fortunate to have known him at all and share the time I got to share with him.”