L.A. Guns Readying New Album, ‘Checkered Past’

audioinkradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A. Guns show off rhythmic guitars and an upbeat swagger on their new single, “Knock Me Down”. L.A. Guns are prepping to release a new album, and now, the guys have unveiled a taste of what’s to come. The longstanding California rock band has announced details for their upcoming studio record, “Checkered Past,” and released the set’s debut single, “Knock Me Down.”

