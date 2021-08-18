Cancel
MLB

Braves: Who will be the odd man out in the rotation?

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Huascar Ynoa was nearly perfect in his return to the majors after three months off, tossing 5.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts in just 80 pitches. But as I mentioned earlier today, he wasn’t the only member of the Braves starting rotation to show out. Down on the farm, Ian Anderson was making his third rehab start for the Stripers and looked the best he has since injuring his shoulder just before the All-Star break. He also didn’t allow a run and struck out six batters over 4.1 innings (76 pitches).

Ian Anderson
Alex Anthopoulos
Touki Toussaint
Huascar Ynoa
#Braves#Odd Man Out#Marlins
Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
