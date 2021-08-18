Cancel
Clay Township, MI

Developer of future Wyndale housing development in Clay Twp. gets more time

By BRENDEN CURRY for LNP
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to provide a 36-day extension to Lincoln Land Group regarding the Wyndale housing development plan. Township solicitor Jennifer Mejia explained that a review by the township’s planning commission will occur before the supervisors review the final plan. She also said all sides agreed that an extension was needed. The new deadline is Sept. 14, and supervisors are planning to vote on the final land subdivision plan at the Sept. 13 meeting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Lincoln Land Group#Wyndale#Weaver Nut Co
