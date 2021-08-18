Cancel
Science

The Science Supporting the U.S. Case for COVID Boosters

By Kristina Fiore
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials laid out the scientific rationale for a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for all U.S. adults on Wednesday, relying on published and unpublished CDC data, as well as a preprint study. Overall, they said that there is evidence that vaccine effectiveness against infection -- both...

Public HealthKTSA

Watch Live: U.S. health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Washington — Federal health officials said Wednesday that vaccinated Americans will need to get booster shots eight months after receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to maximize its protection against the virus and extend its durability.The nation’s leading public health and medical experts from the Department of Health and Human Services announced in a joint statement that the Biden administration is prepared to begin offering the boosters the week of September 20 and starting eight months after Americans received their second doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s two-shot vaccines.Americans who were first to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — health care providers, nursing home residents and the elderly — will likely be eligible for a booster late next month, the public health officials said. The Biden administration will also launch efforts to deliver boosters directly to residents of long-term care facilities.The plan is subject to approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, and Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, are among the group of health experts recommending the third doses.The White House COVID-19 Response Team planned to discuss the plan for the boosters at a press briefing Wednesday morning.
Public HealthCNN

US FDA approves first Covid-19 vaccine

New York City mayor announces Covid-19 vaccine mandate for all education department employees. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for all education department staff on Monday for all public schools across the city without a testing alternative, becoming the largest school system in the US to do so.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
News 12

The New Normal: COVID-19 booster vaccines

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Richard Barakat and Dr. Matthew Harris. Dr. Barakat is the physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Cancer Institute. Dr. Harris is the medical director of Northwell's COVID-19 vaccination program.
Public Healthwosu.org

How Long Will COVID Vaccine Boosters Be Necessary?

State health leaders are preparing to offer booster shots to healthy Ohioans who are eight months out from their last Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose. That has some people asking if COVID vaccine booster shots will become permanent. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said booster shots...
U.S. PoliticsMedscape News

U.S. Officials Prepare to Distribute COVID Boosters

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Federal health officials said they “have supply and are prepared” to give all U.S. residents COVID-19 boosters -- which, as of now, are likely to be authorized first only for immunocompromised people. The FDA is expected...
PharmaceuticalsWOLF

U.S. authorizes COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised

The FDA and CDC have authorized a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be used for those with compromised immune systems. Specifically for groups of patients who have had organ transplants, chemo therapy, or are on medications that suppress the immune system. So, it's going to...
Peoria, IL1470 WMBD

U.S. plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots in September – source

(Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters late on Monday. Health officials in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration gathered round...
Public Healththecheyennepost.com

U.S. to start offering COVID vaccine boosters in Sept.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. Freddie Joyner reports.
Public HealthComplex

U.S. Expected to Announce COVID-19 Booster Shot Recommendation

According to a report from The New York Times, the United States is expected to recommend that people receive a COVID-19 booster shot about eight months after becoming fully vaccinated. As was the case when COVID-19 vaccines first started rolling out, nursing home residents, health care workers, and older people...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WHYY

U.S. health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

