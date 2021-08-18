Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

2 women dead after shooting at Indiana factory: Sheriff's office

By William Mansell and Mark Osborne, ABC News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKKqc_0bVqnQ3Y00

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead following a shooting in a parking lot outside a factory in Indiana, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Both victims were women, law enforcement said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, and all three were employees at the plant.

The sheriff's office said the call came in at 4:15 p.m. local time. Shortly after, it warned residents to avoid the area due to the "active scene."

The suspect jumped in a car after the shooting and drove away from the scene, but was tracked down by police about a minute later, authorities said. The suspect crashed his car and was taken into custody. He was not injured in the minor accident, Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly said.

An investigation is ongoing and the sheriff had no information on a motive. Authorities were still working to contact the next of kin of those who were killed and will not release information on the victims until they do so.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of NHK Seating of America in Frankfurt, Indiana. The plant manufacturers seats and seating parts for a Subaru plant in nearby Lafayette.

"Please avoid the area of our new NHK," the sheriff's office wrote shortly after the incident began. "This is an active scene."

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IN
County
Clinton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sheriff#Nhk Seating Of America#Subaru#Abc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
KRMG

Woman accused of setting Houston man on fire charged with murder

KINGWOOD, Texas — Houston police are searching for a 19-year-old woman accused of setting a man on fire in the Kingwood area, resulting in his death. Emma Presler has been charged with murder in connection with the Aug. 6 incident that killed Devin Graham, 33, KTRK reported. Investigators have accused...
Colorado StatePosted by
KRMG

Stolen license plate leaves Colorado city on hook for nearly $1,600 in tolls

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Colorado city has paid nearly $1,600 in toll fees billed to a woman whose stolen license plate was being used by an employee. According to internal police communications obtained by The Denver Gazette, Sgt. Stephen Schulz with the Longmont Police Department is accused of taking a stolen license plate from the department’s property and evidence room and using it on an unmarked, take-home police truck.
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Capitol Police officer exonerated in Ashli Babbitt shooting on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (WASHINGTON) -- The United States Capitol Police Office of Professional Responsibility has cleared the officer involved in the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, U.S. Capitol Police announced in a press release on Monday, saying that officer "will not be facing internal discipline." An internal investigation found the actions of...
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An officer who shot and killed a woman during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as she began to climb through the broken part of a door leading into an area known as the Speaker’s Lobby acted lawfully and in line with police department policy, the U.S. Capitol Police said Monday.
Posted by
KRMG

Wallaby on the loose in Pennsylvania caught

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An escaped wallaby that had been spotted hopping through multiple yards for days was captured on Wednesday, Pennsylvania wildlife officials said. The marsupial was snared by game wardens around 11 a.m. after getting calls from residents who spotted it in a field near Bethel Township, PennLive reported.
Tennessee StatePosted by
KRMG

Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22

WAVERLY, Tenn. — (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through rural Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday's flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Mystery diner leaves $10K tip for 10 workers at Florida restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Ten employees at a Florida restaurant are each $1,000 richer after an anonymous customer’s generous tip. According to WCJB, the man left the whopping $10,000 tip to be split among the 10 employees who worked while he, his wife and child dined at Wahoo Seafood Grill in Gainesville on Aug. 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy