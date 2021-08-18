Yuengling Fans Rejoice- Here’s When You Can Get The Beer In Texas
Yeungling Beer is finally coming to the Lone Star state and fans of the beloved beer brand are ecstatic. Here's when you can finally pick up the brew at your local spot. Yeungling Beer has some seriously devoted fans. The D.G. Yuengling & Son brewery has been around for 192 years and beer enthusiasts praise the brewery's popular Yuengling Lager. Dallas Morning News said fans describe the lager as light and refreshing and beer enthusiast Logan Dorman told the new site Yeungling is "craft beer before craft beer was cool."buzzadamsshow.com
