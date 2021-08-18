Driveway leads to legal dispute
The city has decided to let a developer use his spare driveway, settling a legal dispute that had the developer demanding the city cover his attorney’s fees. The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously this week to allow Justin Belden to use both the Woodstock Avenue and Temple Street entrances to his property at 131 Woodstock Ave., where he had applied for a permit to allow a tenant to open an auto repair business. Belden’s lawyer, David Cooper, filed paperwork arguing that zoning administrator Andrew Strniste lacked the expertise to comment on traffic patterns around the property and sought attorneys fees from the city.www.rutlandherald.com
