Driveway leads to legal dispute

A driveway repaving project is getting underway at a Brighton cemetery. Fairview Cemetery holds an average of 65 funerals annually, along with many visitors that come to visit departed loved ones. City staff has been working in recent years on catching up with needed projects like clearing brush and spoils, but the driveway has now gotten to the point of needing to be replaced. Funding possibilities had been limited, but the Fairview Cemetery Driveway was able to be added to the list of projects that would be funded by bond proceeds.