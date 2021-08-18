Cancel
Letters to the editor for Aug. 19

Lynchburg News and Advance
 7 days ago

My country is no longer a nation governed by its people, it is a nation ruled by money. It is scary to have to acknowledge that it took so long to understand what has happened. There were five events that brought us to where we are today. The 16th Amendment...

Presidential Election
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
Foreign Policy
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
U.S. Politics

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
U.S. Politics

Biden triggers attack on U.S. ammo supplies

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action is warning of more potential shortages of ammunition since the Joe Biden administration is banning the importation of Russian ammo. The organization confirmed word has come from Biden’s Department of State that a ban on importation of Russian ammunition is looming. The...
POTUS

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
Congress & Courts
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Presidential Election
Fox News

NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri. While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.
Ohio State

Ohio Must Provide $300 Pandemic Jobless Bonus, State Court Rules

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) can’t withhold the $300 federal pandemic enhanced unemployment compensation bonus from jobless residents, the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The decision sends the case back to the trial court, which will decide whether to issue an injunction that would require the state...
World

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.

