Football

A look back

By Rich Rhoades
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

On the first day of practice for the 2011 season, the head football coaches at Redbank Valley and Union are already looking ahead to the playoffs at the end of the campaign from different perspectives. Since the District 9 playoffs began in 1987, the Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs 14 times and have a current streak of seven straight postseason appearances. Union has never competed in the playoffs. Two second-year coaches have identical goals as Bulldogs coach Frank Fabian hopes to steer the Bulldogs to their eighth straight trip while Dave Louder is very optimistic on getting the Golden Knights to the postseason for the first time ever. The Bulldogs were 4-1 in the Small School Division and a 6-6 overall record after a 24-17 loss to Port Allegany in the Class 1A semifinals. Union was 3-2 in the Small School Division and 4-6 overall, just missing the playoffs. … Mike Stitt was the overall winner of the Cookie Daze 5K that was held last Saturday. With the top three runners under the 21-minute mark, Stitt crossed the line in 20:10 while Adam Siegel was runner-up and six seconds behind him. Keven Watkins was third in 20:29. Sara Roudybush was the top female finisher with a time of 23:11.

