The first detailed results of the 2020 Census have been reported out and there were some surprises for the District of Columbia. D.C.’s population grew at the seventh fastest rate of all states and territories in the U.S. – a 14.7 percent increase since 2010. But the overall population isn’t as large as has been touted for at least three years. Who will tell Mayor Muriel Bowser’s three-year old-plus daughter that she was not the 700,000th resident in the District – as was proudly proclaimed by her mom at the time of her birth? In fact, the official 2020 total population of D.C. is 689,545.