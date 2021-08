In June, the San Jose Unified School District in San Jose, Calif., voted to end its school officer resource program. Police officers will no longer be present on campus during regular school hours when students return to classes next week. However, on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 12, the board voted to hire off-duty SJPD officers as security for extracurricular activities and events on campus. The vote was unanimous; however, reactions among parents and the larger community were mixed.