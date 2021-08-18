Cancel
Clarion County, PA

New communication system coming to county jail

By RON WILSHIRE L-V Correspondent
Courier-Express
 7 days ago

CLARION – Communication to and from the Clarion County Jail is expected to improve with the approval of 16 phones at a total cost of $2,573 last Thursday morning by the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors. In a Clarion County IT project, the phones will allow individual extensions for...

