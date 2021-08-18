New communication system coming to county jail

The bids are in, and the Winona County Jail project is now projected to cost $27.8 million, over $400,000 less than the most recent estimate, county officials said. The new jail’s estimated price tag has steadily risen, from an early estimate of $22 million in 2019 to $25 million last fall, and $26 million this spring. Last month, a detailed estimate pegged the expense at over $28 million, including a $2.6-million price hike due to the rising costs of steel, lumber, and other materials. With global supply chains wobbling, county officials were wary of more unhappy surprises when they sat down to unseal contractors’ bids last Thursday. Just before opening the bids, Market & Johnson Project Manager Tyler Schulz said the all-in cost might very well reach $30 million.