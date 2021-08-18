Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden is to blame

By Fred Shick
Courier-Express
 7 days ago

Biden is the one that is to blame for the border crisis, not Trump. Biden, with one stroke of his pen, eliminated what President Trump had done. That way he can blame Trump. Way to go Joe. The “Demon-crats” want open borders to get more voters. That is one reason they are against voter ID.

