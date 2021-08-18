Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Teachers union pleads with schools to require masks

By John Finnerty/CNHI State Reporter
New Castle News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the state’s largest teacher union called on school districts to mandate masks to try to limit the spread of COVID as schools get ready to resume. “Masking up at school is essential in the face of the surging Delta variant that affects young people more aggressively than the original strain of the virus. This is a particular concern when you consider that roughly two-thirds of students have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine,” Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association said Wednesday. “We are at a crossroads, and what our schools decide now will set the stage for what this school year looks like. If we’re going to be able to keep our schools open for in-person instruction all year, we need to make the right decisions now."

www.ncnewsonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Cdc#Constitutional Amendment#Covid#Cdc#Forest#The Wolf Administration#The General Assembly#Senate#Acting Health#Republicans#State#Concentric By Gingko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Richmond, VAWRIC TV

$375 P-EBT benefit to help students on free, reduced lunch will hit accounts on August 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced that more help is on the way to assist students during the summer. Eligible households with students will receive a one-time benefit of $375 on August 25, as part of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). These additional funds will provide approximately $295 million in food assistance to more than 790,000 students.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Mississippi Statewashingtonnewsday.com

A 13-year-old Mississippi student died hours after testing positive for COVID-19; the school did not require students to wear masks.

13-Year Old Mississippi Student Dies Hours After Testing Positive For COVID-19; School Had No Mask Mandate. A 13-year-old eighth-grader in Mississippi died just hours after testing positive for COVID-19, raising concerns about the growing number of positive cases among Mississippi’s youth. The girl, identified as Mkayla Robinson, died Saturday. She...
Columbia, SCcounton2.com

As COVID cases rise, Gov. McMaster says closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer, ‘personal responsibility is’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday regarding the use of face masks in schools. Coronavirus cases are again rising as students across the state inch closer to a new school year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 800 new daily cases on Tuesday.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

With one student dead and nearly 700 quarantined with COVID, Mississippi school district opts to shut down for two week

Beginning Monday, all schools in Smith County School District will shut down for a two-week period due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, a school member said. The decision by the school board Tuesday comes on the heels of the death of a Raleigh 8th grader over the weekend. Mkayla Robinson died just days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Governor blocks Iowa schools from opening "safely and responsibly"

Governor Kim Reynolds loves to boast that Iowa “led the way” in bringing kids back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, “and we did it safely and responsibly.” The talking point was debatable last year, since Iowa’s new cases and hospitalizations began surging several weeks after schools reopened. It’s laughable...

Comments / 1

Community Policy