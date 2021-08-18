Not Tonight 2 gamifies a broken America with a bouncer management sim

No More Robots has just announced Not Tonight 2, a follow up to the 2018 Brexit simulator, but this time it’s something of an American tale. Not Tonight, the troublesome narrative tale set in a post Brexit Britain, is getting a sequel and this time it is heading to the land of the free. After taking a break from the UK dystopia to publish the likes of Yes Your Grace and Descenders, No More Robots is heading to an alternative version of America. Due to arrive on PC, via Steam, later this year, the follow up to the world’s first Brexit simulator is a darkly subversive comedy that is set to push players down a new Oregon trail, as they take on a time-pressure RPG with a politically charged, dark comedy where every decision matters.