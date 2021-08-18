Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Not Tonight 2 gamifies a broken America with a bouncer management sim

By Brock Wilbur
thepitchkc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot Tonight released in August of 2018. The satirical adventure game was something of a Sim-Brexit, portraying the United Kingdom as sprawling into authoritarian rule as it left the European Union. Your character finds work in the booming gig economy as a bouncer at various venues. You’re also in danger of deportation. The player must make enough money to avoid detection while all your decisions will either change the course of current events or remain complicit with the new administration.

www.thepitchkc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Not Tonight#America#Deportation#The European Union#The Nintendo Switch#Panicbarn#Poc#This Land Of Liberty#Martyr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Not Tonight 2 follows up the politically charged ‘Brexit sim’ with a trip to the USA

Publisher No More Robots has announced Not Tonight 2, a follow-up to the 2018 ‘Brexit sim’ released for PC and Nintendo Switch. The politically charged dark comedy will move the action to an “alternative” USA described as a place “where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage, and democracy is a thing of the past.” We’ll be following three friends—Malik, Kevin and Mari—on a mission to save their friend Eduardo from being deported by a fascist regime known as the Matyrs.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Not Tonight 2 Announced, Moves Bouncer Gameplay Across Pond

If you don’t count the release of Descenders in Early Access, No More Robots officially published their first full game in 2018 with Not Tonight, a Papers, Please-esque management game where you work as a bouncer in a dystopian, satirical post-Brexit Britain. So it seems appropriate that developers PanicBarn return for the first sequel to be published by No More Robots, Not Tonight 2. But where the first game took shots at the current state of England, the sequel will be heading stateside this time around, putting America in its crosshairs for this latest dark comedy.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Post-Brexit Sim Not Tonight is Getting a USA-centric Sequel

Remember Not Tonight, the doorman game that cast you as a European worker in a country where you weren’t welcome? It’s getting a sequel. We took a look at Not Tonight back in 2018, concluding it delivered “a good few hours of guilt-ridden, morally questionable entertainment.” Now the sequel, Not Tonight 2, is set to send you to an “alternative, defective America, where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage and democracy is a thing of the past.”
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Not Tonight 2 Turns To America Alter This Year

No More Robots has just announced Not Tonight 2, a follow up to the 2018 Brexit simulator, but this time it’s something of an American tale. Not Tonight, the troublesome narrative tale set in a post Brexit Britain, is getting a sequel and this time it is heading to the land of the free. After taking a break from the UK dystopia to publish the likes of Yes Your Grace and Descenders, No More Robots is heading to an alternative version of America. Due to arrive on PC, via Steam, later this year, the follow up to the world’s first Brexit simulator is a darkly subversive comedy that is set to push players down a new Oregon trail, as they take on a time-pressure RPG with a politically charged, dark comedy where every decision matters.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Broken Ranks

Broken Ranks is an upcoming MMORPG from studio Whitemoon Games, creators of The Pride of Taern. The world of Broken Ranks is a place that does not forgive weakness. Lands where humans carved their enclaves in the wilderness are ruled by ruthless laws of history and politics. Monstrous beings, always thirsty for human blood, lurk outside of cities and villages. And amidst all of this are normal people who are just trying to live their everyday lives and survive for yet another day.
MLSgamingonphone.com

eFootball 2022: Master League to be introduced for mobile

After the initial announcement of the renaming of the popular football title Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball from the next edition, KONAMI has been actively dropping out plenty of updates regarding the upcoming update. However, things have turned sweet for mobile users as the producer of the eFootball 2022 game, Seitaro Kimura, has confirmed that the upcoming eFootball 2022 edition for mobile will feature Master League. This confirmation has definitely been a big surprise as well as a massive plus, which is definitely going to boost the overall mobile market of the game.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Alien Scumbags (PC) Review

Alien Scumbags does what it can to bring some humor and satire to the side-scrolling shooter field, playing like Commander Keen and having an atmosphere like a cross between Halo and Duke Nukem. With a plethora of pop culture references and old-school graphics to spice up the simple shooting action, the game does not attempt to hide what it is: A crude and crass, alien-blasting gorefest that wears its inspiration proudly on its sleeve.
Video Gamespsu.com

Does Battlefield 2042 Have A Campaign On PS4, PS5?

Does Battlefield 2042 Have A Campaign – Battlefield 2042 is one of the year’s most anticipated games, and to be fair, there’s a lot to be excited for. Ripple Effect Studio’s military first-person shooter offers 128 players on PS5, with huge maps packing fully destructible environments, rampaging tornados, and much promising for a blood-pumping experience.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Psychonauts 2 Review

Sixteen years have passed since Double Fine’s Psychonauts launched, and in the time since it has grown in reputation to become a cult classic. The platformer’s inventive worlds, strange cast of characters, and diverse psychic powers has. endeared it to many, myself included. And now, with Psychonauts 2, Double Fine...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 17 acts include Northwell Nurse Choir, Victory Brinker …

Who’s performing tonight (August 17) on “America’s Got Talent“? A pair of Golden Buzzers numbers among the second group of “AGT” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday night: chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (pushed by Howie Mandel) and child singer Victory Brinker (pushed by the entire group). The two-hour episode begins at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. SEEEverything you need to know about season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ For fans of high-flying acrobats, there are two acts that should strike your fancy: teen aerialist Aidan Bryant and Los Angeles-based group Positive Impact Movement. There are...
ReligionJournal Tribune

Is America One nation under God...or a broken nation under none?

In Proverbs 15:4, we read: “A wholesome tongue is a tree of life, but perverseness in it breaks the spirit.”. Have you ever been to a concert or heard a symphony where the music touched your soul? Do you remember what it felt like?. As college ministers, we usually had...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Spacebase Startopia, an RTS/management sim, hits Switch in September

Publisher Kalypso Media Group and developer Realmforge Studios have announced that sci-fi management sim / real-time strategy (RTS) game Spacebase Startopia is landing on Nintendo Switch with a release date of September 24, 2021. It previously launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC back in March, and we have embedded the old trailer for those other platforms below. The game sees you taking care of various vacationing aliens on a doughnut-shaped space station. Across the Sub Deck, Bio Deck, and Fun Deck of the station, you will build out and manage the craft while also fighting off “roving space pirates and invaders.”
LifestylePosted by
Vice

World’s Fastest-Accelerating Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The fastest-accelerating roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

America’s Tallest Man Igor Vovkovinskiy Dead at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy was best known for reaching great heights, literally. He was deemed as the tallest man in the U.S. during his life. Vovkovinskiy recently passed away at the age of 38. He was just over 7 feet, 8 inches tall. His height had unfortunately been a result of several different health issues.
Museumstheaviationgeekclub.com

Impressive video shows USAF Museum XB-70 Valkyrie Mach 3 bomber being pushed outside for gallery redesign last October

On Oct. 6, 2020 the North American XB-70 Valkyrie was pushed outside for a day as part of a gallery redesign in the museum’s fourth building. Brought to my attention by Giuseppe Volpicelli, a reader of The Aviation Geek Club, the impressive video in this post was taken on Oct. 6, 2020 and features the North American XB-70 Valkyrie Mach 3 bomber belonging to the National Museum of the US Air Force being pushed outside for a day as part of a gallery redesign in the museum’s fourth building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy