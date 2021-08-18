Not Tonight 2 gamifies a broken America with a bouncer management sim
Not Tonight released in August of 2018. The satirical adventure game was something of a Sim-Brexit, portraying the United Kingdom as sprawling into authoritarian rule as it left the European Union. Your character finds work in the booming gig economy as a bouncer at various venues. You’re also in danger of deportation. The player must make enough money to avoid detection while all your decisions will either change the course of current events or remain complicit with the new administration.www.thepitchkc.com
