Colorado Shows the way for Legislative Change

By Latoya Bond
thecherrycreeknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many states throughout the United States, one of the biggest changes that could be close by for many states that haven’t closed the gap just yet has been the introduction of new legislation for sports betting and online gambling – the hope from many experts had been that it would lend a strong hand into economic recovery for many different states and those that have introduced change are certainly already seeing the benefits – a list here of some of the biggest online sites have stood out amongst many others, but what is it that has made Colorado stand out amongst the others, and why may it provide the perfect blueprint for other states looking to follow?

