Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mildred Russell to the School Board of Alachua County

By Related Posts
alachuachronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mildred Russell to the School Board of Alachua County. Russell, of Gainesville, started Miracle Life Ministries with her husband in 1990. They started churches in Athens, Georgia and Oxford, England and have ministered across the world. She volunteered on Front Porch Florida and was a tutor at Duval Early Learning Academy. Russell attended Western Kentucky University.

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Alachua County, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Education
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#The Office Of Governor#Miracle Life Ministries#Oxford#Front Porch#Republican#Executive Committee#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy