Hertford County, NC

Northeastern sweeps Hertford County in girls tennis | HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

By From staff reports
Daily Advance
 5 days ago

The Northeastern High School girls tennis team defeated Hertford County 9-0 Tuesday afternoon at Northeastern. The Eagles were led in the Northeastern Coastal Conference match with wins in singles by No. 1 Zoe Pureza (8-1) against Lacie Vinson, No. 2 Jessica Carter (8-0) against Laynee Blandford, No. 3 Chloe Redd (8-0) against Catie Wise, No. 4 Mary Ellen Foreman (8-1) against Olivia Vann, No. 5 Emma Montero (8-0) against Faith Morphis and No. 6 Macie Braymiller (8-3) against Dawn Weston.

