The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally official, and it has an updated design, new hardware and software, and it is now cheaper than ever. Samsung has improved the device over its predecessors with the hopes that this phone will finally bring foldable devices to the masses. If you are planning on buying the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 you will find the best deals and information on pricing and preorders here.