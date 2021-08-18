No More Oral Histories

Why are there so many oral histories now? Not the anthropological ones, the oral traditions that are actually important to preserving the stories of communities — but the kind that have been popularized by media outlets, usually sports or culture websites, almost always about some film or TV episode or song or game or victory or what could otherwise be described as a pop cultural moment or product that you hear the name of and say, “Oh, yeah, I think I’ve heard of that.” You know the type.