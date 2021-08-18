Mariners GameDay — August 18 at Texas
AS YOU KNOW…Mariners pitchers did not walk a batter last night…Seattle’s pitching staff has walked just 2 Rangers batters over their last 8 matchups since July 4…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that 2 walks are the fewest allowed by Mariners pitching in an 8-game span against a single opponent in franchise history?…the 2 walks easily surpass the Mariners previous-low of 7 walks over an 8-game span, done twice…Seattle pitching walked 7 Angels in 8 games between July 12, 2015-Apr. 22, 2016…Seattle pitching walked 7 Oakland Athletics in 8 games between May 25-Sept. 29, 2016.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
