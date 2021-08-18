Mariners GameDay — August 18 at Texas

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: Starter Ryan Weber tossed 7.0 scoreless innings as Tacoma defeated Las Vegas 9–2 on Thursday night. Weber (7.0,5,0,0,0,5) improved to 2–0 with Tacoma, allowing only 5 hits while striking out 5 over 7.0 innings. Dating back to the 3rd inning on July 20, Weber has tossed 15.1 scoreless innings for the Rainiers. RH Zack Weiss (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) tossed a scoreless 8th inning, while RH Darrin Gillies (1.0,2,2,2,2,1) allowed 2 runs in the top of the 9th inning before securing the win. DH Sam Travis (3x4, 3 R, HR, RBI) led the team with 3 hits, including hitting his 6th home run of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 7th inning. SS Donvan Walton (2x5, R, RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (2x4, R, 2B, 2 RBI), 1B Jose Marmolejos (2x4, 2B, 2 RBI) and 2B Jack Reinheimer (2x3, 2 R, RBI) each collected 2 of the Rainiers 13 hits.