Volunteers needed to clean roadsides

300 flowering plants were installed by more than 20 local volunteers to create a pollinator garden along the Amelia River to Sea Trail. Amelia Island, Florida, August 11, 2021. – Earlier this year Keep Nassau Beautiful (KNB) coordinated the planting of 300 plants along the Amelia River to Sea Trail near Simmons Road and Oak Ridge Drive. This project was the result of many groups working together. The 1-gallon and 3-gallon plants were provided under a new KNB program, Planting Nassau’s Future. The Law Office of Tomassetti & Prince donated to KNB for restoration and expansion of a pollinator garden at this specific location. Members of the Florida Native Plant Society, Ixia Chapter (FNPS), suggested the right plants for the location. The Dune Science Group sourced the plants, and plants were stored and watered at the Fernandina Beach Recreation Center until the planting day.