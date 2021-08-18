Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Volunteers needed to clean roadsides

By Special to The News Herald
Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 11-25. Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.

morganton.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Burnsville, NCtownofburnsville.org

Volunteers Needed for Statewide Litter Sweep

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 11-25. Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.
Trinity County, CAtrinityjournal.com

Trinity desperately needs fire volunteers

So, this thing happened on July 30 you might have heard about. A storm like most have never seen here plowed through Trinity County and made a big mess, mostly in Weaverville. The power was out, trees were down, storm drains were blocked and flooding, roads were blocked and several buildings had fallen trees on their rooftops.
EnvironmentTitusville Herald

Volunteers to clean West Virginia's Kanawha River next month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers will scour the Kanawha River next month for the annual cleanup in West Virginia. The Great Kanawha River Cleanup sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan's Make It Shine program will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18.
Yakima County, WAyaktrinews.com

American Red Cross needs volunteers for wildfire season

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The American Red Cross is looking for local volunteers to help run emergency shelters during the 2021 wildfire season. “We want to get people signed up now, so they can get trained and be able to continue to support us as this wildfire season extends into the fall,” said Betsy Robertson, Regional Communication Director for the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross.
Advocacysopghreporter.com

Volunteers needed at Ormsby Park on Saturday

Volunteers needed to finish South Side Community Garden At Ormsby Park on Saturday, Aug. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. The volunteers will be moving dirt into the garden space, mulching, finishing the pavers and building a shed. People are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. and be ready to finish this project.
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Bond County Hospice Needs Volunteers

The Bond County Health Department is in need of volunteers for its Hospice Program. Hospice provides end-of-life care, for the patient who no longer wishes treatment directed at curing their disease, and assistance for the family. Karen File, health department bereavement and volunteer coordinator, said the health department’s volunteer hospice...
Clay County, MOmycouriertribune.com

Local volunteers, blood donors needed

Many weather experts predict a destructive disaster season this year. Because of this, the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to help on the ground and by being blood and platelet donors. “We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to...
Nassau County, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Community Volunteers Needed for Pollinator Garden

300 flowering plants were installed by more than 20 local volunteers to create a pollinator garden along the Amelia River to Sea Trail. Amelia Island, Florida, August 11, 2021. – Earlier this year Keep Nassau Beautiful (KNB) coordinated the planting of 300 plants along the Amelia River to Sea Trail near Simmons Road and Oak Ridge Drive. This project was the result of many groups working together. The 1-gallon and 3-gallon plants were provided under a new KNB program, Planting Nassau’s Future. The Law Office of Tomassetti & Prince donated to KNB for restoration and expansion of a pollinator garden at this specific location. Members of the Florida Native Plant Society, Ixia Chapter (FNPS), suggested the right plants for the location. The Dune Science Group sourced the plants, and plants were stored and watered at the Fernandina Beach Recreation Center until the planting day.
Smithville, MOmycouriertribune.com

Smithville waste collection event needs volunteers

SMITHVILLE — With help from Mid-America Regional Council, Smithville will be hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Sept. 11, at Smithville High School. For the event to be successful, at least 10 to 12 volunteers are needed, states a city release. Volunteers must be 18 or older. "The...
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

Fairgrounds staff, volunteers needed

With the Mariposa County Fair set to begin in less than a month, local fairgrounds leadership is seeking seasonal workers and volunteers to alleviate burden and help make this summer’s event a success. “We’re going to make it happen one way or another,” stressed Brian Bullis, manager of the Mariposa...
Clay County, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Volunteers Needed To Read To Clay County Preschoolers

Studies show that the best time to instill a child’s love for reading is before kindergarten, when their most rapid period of brain growth occurs. That’s why the Early Learning Coalition of North Florida wants volunteers to read to children in local preschools. There’s a need especially right now in Clay County, and Reading Pals are also sought for St. Johns and Putnam counties.
New York City, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

National Disasters Highlight Volunteer Need

The western wildfires and extreme weather events around the country has created a need for Red Cross volunteers, according to Meg Rossman with the Western New York chapter. Two western New York volunteers just left to help with the wildfires. To learn about Red Cross volunteer opportunities, visit Red Cross dot org.
CharitiesDaily News Of Newburyport

PlumFest, coming Sept. 18, in need of volunteers

PLUM ISLAND — PlumFest, a free afternoon-long "porchfest" of music and entertainment, will return Saturday, Sept. 18, on the island from noon to 6 p.m. The festival organizers are looking for volunteers to help with many duties involved in running the event, which is a fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley. Donations collected by the bands benefit the club.
EnvironmentCape Gazette

Inland Bays Clean-Up seeks volunteers with boats Aug. 28

Volunteers with boats are needed to help the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays remove debris from the bays during the Annual Inland Bays Clean-Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28. The effort will focus on the shores along Rehoboth Bay and Indian River Bay by boat,...
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Volunteers needed for United Way's Week of Caring

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania will host their second regional Week of Caring from September 10-18. Throughout Fayette, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Butler and Armstrong counties volunteers will participate in more than 100 projects to help neighbors meet basic needs and assist nonprofit agencies across the community. United Way hopes to recruit 1,000 volunteers to dedicate their time for this week-long event.
Tri-cities, WAKOMO News

Volunteers needed at local mammoth site

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A local group is looking for volunteers to help them dig up pieces of history right here in the Tri-Cities. McBones Research Center Foundation is looking for volunteers to join their group and help them continue a decade long dig into history. There are many different jobs...
New Smyrna Beach, FLcityofnsb.com

We have the advisory boards, we need volunteers!

What legacy would you like to leave in New Smyrna Beach? Ready to develop your ideas inside City Hall instead of on social media? Volunteer to serve on a city advisory board today! Please see our current openings below and visit http://bit.ly/3l41dpk or contact the City Clerk's Office at clerk@cityofnsb.com or (386) 410-2630 for further details.

Comments / 1

Community Policy