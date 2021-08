OLYMPIA, Wash. - In response to the FDA's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement:. “The Food and Drug Administration’s full authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today is a great milestone in our fight against this deadly pandemic. People who get vaccinated should be more confident than ever in the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine. It does not just save the lives of individuals; it can save entire communities from further devastation.