Baker City, OR

News of Record for Aug. 19, 2021

Baker City Herald
 5 days ago

Stan Grove: Memorial service, Friday, Aug. 20, 3 p.m. at the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St. (location changed from the golf course). Retha Allensworth: Memorial service, Saturday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Christian Church. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception at the church, immediately following the service. Online condolences can be made at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.

