Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

10 B1G players named to CBS Sports' preseason All-American list

By Hunter Hodies
saturdaytradition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith college football just a couple of weeks away, CBS Sports unveiled their preseason All-American list as this includes the best players from each conference. The B1G is always represented well and it’s no different for this year. One of the players on the first-team list is receiver Chris Olave from Ohio State as he’s one of their best-returning players. He had 729 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns last season.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#College Football#American Football#Cbs Sports#All American#The B1g#Hawkeyes#Northwestern#First Team Wr#Ohio State C#Iowa Ol#Ohio State Dl#Ohio State S#Rutgers Second Team Rb#Purdue Dl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Retires

It is clear now that Dion Lewis’ final season with the Tennessee Titans was the beginning of the end of his NFL career. The veteran running back plans to retire despite recent interest from NFL teams, according to an ESPN report Friday. The decision ends a 10-year career in which he played for four different teams and went two full seasons (2013-14) without appearing in a regular season game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Prediction For Urban Meyer’s Future

Few people in sports media are as confident that Urban Meyer will struggle as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars as ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum. During a recent call-in segment on The Paul Finebaum Show, Finebaum asserted that Meyer will struggle because he can’t handle losses. He said that with the team the Jacksonville Jaguars have, Meyer will lose a lot early on, and it will eat at him. In the end, he expects Meyer will “self-destruct.”
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLaudacy.com

Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward. Listen to the latest from Fish in the video above.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst’s Lamar Jackson Comment

On Friday, we learned that ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler thinks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might be under more pressure than we think heading into his fourth season. “There are a lot of people around the league that I speak to … they say this might be the year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy