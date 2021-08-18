NEW 2021 TAYLORMADE P790 VS MIZUNO JPX 921 HOT METAL PRO! | BEST IRONS TEST

MIZUNO has revealed its latest collaborative sneakers with artist Hajime Sorayama based on the brand’s flagship WAVE PROPHECY silhouette. The first edition of the WAVE PROPHECY SORAYAMA was revealed at the beginning of the year dressed in silver. This time around, the shoes incorporate similar metallic finishing in darker hues. Similar to his artwork, the sneakers sport clean and futuristic styling. “Having a date today! Sneakers for a special occasion! That’s the concept,” Sorayama said of the silhouette in an interview. The uppers consist of matte and smooth translucent materials with soft extended lining. Below, the sole unit features a special INFINITY WAVE design, delivering reactive lightweight cushioning in a unique style. SORAYAMA logos are subtly placed on the insoles and outsole bottoms to complete the look.