Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

USNWT Soccer Star’s Final Game will be at Allianz Field October 26

By Adam
Posted by 
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US National Women's Soccer Team will play against Korea Republic at Allianz Field October 26. Soccer fans will have an opportunity to see the Olympic Bronze Medal-winning US National Women's Soccer Team play in St. Paul this October. The October 26 game at MNUFC's Allianz Field will be the final of four games played around the Midwest against international teams. The first two matches in September will be against Paraguay's national team and held in Cleveland and Cincinnati. The final two games in October will be against Korea Republic in Kansas City and St. Paul. All matches will feature the players from the bronze-medal winning 2020 Olympic Team.

river967.com

Comments / 0

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Abby Wambach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#Soccer Players#World Soccer#Usnwt Soccer Star#Allianz Field#Mnufc#Uswnt#Us Soccer#Presale#Ussoccer Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
mnufc.com

Allianz Field is Ecolab Certified

Minnesota United FC today announced that Allianz Field has earned Ecolab Science Certified™ seal, demonstrating the club’s commitment to a higher level of cleanliness for their team, staff and fans. Allianz Field is the first Major League Soccer venue to earn the Ecolab Science Certified seal. “We have the best...
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Watch A Mom Chase Her Toddler Onto Soccer Field In The Middle Of MLS Game

Pretty much every sports fan likes to be able to treat themselves to a day or night out at an actual game from time to time, in order to really soak in the experience of being in a stadium with other fans while the action goes down live on the field. But, one Ohio mom recently had a big challenge on her hands when watching a Major League Soccer game with her young son, as she had to chase her toddler onto the field in the middle of the game.
SoccerTrendHunter.com

Soccer Star NFTs

Superstar soccer player Lionel Messi has teamed up with digital design firm BossLogic and digital marketplace Ethernity to launch his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called the ‘Messiverse.’. These digital artworks, which highlight key moments and achievements from Messi’s career, will only be available to purchase with cryptocurrency through...
Moviespurecountry1067.com

Finally a Field Of Dreams Game

“On the other side of that corn, we filmed a movie that stood the test of time. Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that that little movie had, it’s allowed us to come here again.” – Kevin Costner. Thirty years in the making, a Major League Baseball game came to...
Libby, MTWestern News

Libby's soccer team will face competitors on an even playing field this year

After years of using the high school football field as their home turf, Libby’s soccer players will have the chance to practice and play on a full-size pitch this season. Jim Germany, the school district’s athletic director, said former head soccer coach Eric Kapan has worked alongside Joe Martineau, new boy’s co-head coach, to revamp the pitch at J. Neils Memorial Park.
Posted by
South Philly Review

Unity Cup soccer games coming to S. Phila.

A major international soccer tournament will attempt to create unity among city residents while showcasing Philadelphia as a premier location for the 2026 World Cup. The Philadelphia International Unity Cup will begin on Aug. 27, as 52 teams representing countries from all over the world will take part in a World Cup-style tournament at various locations around Philadelphia, including two separate fields in South Philly.
tmpresale.com

Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul – presale code

The most up-to-date Minnesota United FC presale code is now ready to use: For a limited time you can buy your tickets before they go on sale. Do not miss this fantastic date to see Minnesota United FC’s game in Saint Paul, MN!. Here is what we know about the...
Posted by
The Spun

Look: U.S. Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Scores In First Game Of Season For Chelsea

The English Premier League began a new season this weekend and already, American star forward Christian Pulisic has found the back of the net. The 22-year-old phenom suited up for Chelsea, his club team, after a stellar summer with the United States men’s national team on Saturday afternoon. He quickly got involved in the action in the 40th minute of Chelsea’s season opener against Crystal Palace.
College Sportswashingtoncollegesports.com

Men's Soccer to Host Fall ID Clinic on October 3rd

9:15am - 11am - Technical Warm-Up / Possession Games / Small Sided Games / Full-Sided Games. 11am - Question and Answer Session - The College Soccer Process. Cost: $75 (Includes Brunch in our Dining Hall and a Washington College Men's Soccer T-Shirt) All sessions will be run by Head Coach...
chatsports.com

Yankees stars’ cleats for Field of Dreams Game are amazing

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a two-run single by Luke Voit in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 11, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Soccerwmleader.com

U.S. Women’s Soccer Star and Olympic Medalist Carli Lloyd Retires

Right on the heels of her bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Carli Lloyd has announced that she’s changing her goals. The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team player said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 16 that she’s retiring. “When I first started out with the National Team in...
Cleveland, OHcsuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women's Soccer Travels to Duquesne For Final Preseason Tilt

Friday, August 13 | 4 p.m. The Cleveland State women's soccer team will take the pitch on Friday, August 13 at 4 p.m. for their final tuneup match against Duquesne. Following Friday's exhibition contest, the Vikings will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes for a regular season-opening, under-the-lights, contest on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Fans at the Green and White's first regular season match will be treated to free, unlimited, bacon, while the first 100 students will receive a Cleveland State t-shirt.
Soccersiuecougars.com

SIUE Women's Soccer Prevails in Exhibition Finale at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - SIUE women's soccer traveled to the Circle City for their final exhibition match on Saturday afternoon and will return home with a 5-2 win over IUPUI. The scoring started in the 27th minute, as Lydia Harris took a pass from Matea Diekema and buried it to give SIUE a 1-0 lead. The Cougar lead would be doubled just eight minutes later, this time off the boot of Kayla Klipsch. IUPUI would score just seconds later, sending the Cougars into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead. The Jaguars would level the score in the 52nd minute, but that would be the final time the hosts would find the back of the net.
Pioneer Press

New United CEO Shari Ballard knows goal is more games at Allianz Field

Shari Ballard was introduced as Minnesota United’s CEO last week, and she will be ramping up into her new role over the next few weeks. The former Best Buy executive has been learning about the club’s existing priorities, and during her first unofficial day, she showed an understanding of one of those new elements: a desire to host games besides Loons matches at Allianz Field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy