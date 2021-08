The advent of delta 8 is one that has, undeniably, changed the landscape of the THC market. It opens up the possibility of more people being able to purchase delta 8 near them without nearly as much fear of legal repercussions. This is because the 2018 Farm Bill allows for delta 8 to still remain legal despite the closely related delta 9 being outlawed. It is so much easier for people to purchase delta 8, so it becomes more important to understand what goes into buying delta 8 and what you need to look for.