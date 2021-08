The Pittsburgh Steelers have now played three preseason games as they prepare for the 2021 NFL regular season. Being one of two teams who actually get four contests, the Steelers did not hold back any of their starters who had enough practice time and were not dealing with injury. While T.J. Watt, Stephon Tuitt, and Chase Claypool were all on the sidelines, players such as Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward, Joe Haden, and Minkah Fitzpatrick saw their first action of the season.