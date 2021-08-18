MLB results | Tuesday

The Red Sox didn’t do as much at the deadline as many people wanted them to do, which is a fact that everyone knows at this point. Don’t worry, that’s not the focus of this piece. The focus is a guy that they did get, the top acquisition they made. There are arguments to be had about whether Kyle Schwarber’s apparent lack of fit made him the best possible target, but there is little to argue that he is not an upgrade for this lineup, and really only a couple of players dealt this summer are better in terms of pure offense. And with Schwarber, while his fit defensively is still a bit straining, his fit with the lineup and his specific skillsets are exactly what this Red Sox team needed.