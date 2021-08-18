Cancel
MLB

MLB results | Tuesday

By Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — Luis Gil posted his third straight scoreless start to begin his career, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton homered, and the New York Yankees beat Boston 2-0 to sweep a doubleheader and move percentage points ahead of the Red Sox for an AL wild-card spot. In the opener,...

If Nick Castellanos opts out, the Chicago Cubs need to pounce

As time goes on in 2021, there has no been shortage of star power across the league this season. Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Nick Castellanos has been exceptional in just about every way at the plate. Though he is not guaranteed to hit unrestricted free agency this winter, the common belief is that he will opt out of his current contract with the Cincinnati Reds and test the waters.
Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLB Betting Guide: Tuesday 8/24/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
MLB DFS Stacks: Tuesday 8/10

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CASH STACK. Pittsburgh Pirates (vs. St. Louis Cardinals - SP J.A Happ)
Major League Baseball results | Tuesday

CHICAGO — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. The nightcap was delayed for an hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win.
Red Sox beat Rangers in 11 innings

BOSTON — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday. Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston's bullpen. He flipped his bat and looked at the dugout before rounding the bases and getting mobbed at the plate.
Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Makes outfield debut

Schwarber will start in left field and bat second Monday against the Rangers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. After making his first seven starts with the Red Sox as a designated hitter while he recovered from hamstring and groin injuries that he suffered during his time with the Nationals earlier this season, Schwarber will receive the green light to make his debut in the outfield for Boston. The Red Sox plan to eventually expose Schwarber to first base, but for now, he'll likely serve as the primary option in left field, allowing J.D. Martinez to settle back in at DH.
DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Tuesday 8/24/21 - Main slate

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB, NBA, PGA, NHL, and NFL optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clickiang the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW!. Pitchers. Burnes doesn’t draw the best matchup here against the...
American League Cy Young Odds: Time to Bet Gerrit Cole

The American League Cy Young market has been dictated by two pitchers for much of the season, current favorite Lance Lynn and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Lynn is the odds on favorite at -150, per DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cole has slipped off the pace due to a bout with COVID-19 this past month. Cole is the second choice as of this writing at +140.
MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera blasts 500th career homer in Tigers' win

Miguel Cabrera belted his 500th career home run and the visiting Detroit Tigers went on to record a 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. Detroit had two-out RBI doubles by Daz Cameron and Willi Castro in the 11th against Kirby Snead (0-1) to seize the rubber match of a three-game series.
Tampa Bay Rays News And Links: Franco and Cruz shine

The Rays knocked off the Phillies yesterday, backed by some solid pitching, timely hitting, and great defense. Wander Franco had his best defensive day since his call up, and Nelly Cruz — playing his first day at first base in a game that didn’t involve a softball — was rock solid.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Daulton Varsho, Nicky Lopez, Tylor Megill

To give a quick sense of the dwindling talent remaining on the fantasy baseball waiver wire: this column is littered with Royals players. In most leagues, we’re far past having tantalizing options like Logan Webb, Triston McKenzie, and Joey Votto available. Then again, someone’s journey from rags to riches has to start somewhere. Even if most of the highlighted players don’t scream league-winner, a select few could wind up making a major mark.
Renfroe homers twice, Red Sox hold on to beat Twins 11-9

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s six-run lead was disappearing quickly. The Twins scored one in the sixth and four in the seventh to turn a 9-3 deficit into a one-run game. Even the added cushion from Kiké Hernandez’s eighth-inning, two-run homer didn’t seem very safe after closer — for now — Matt Barnes gave up a leadoff home run in the ninth and then walked the next two batters.
Kyle Schwarber's patience is a welcome addition to this Red Sox lineup

The Red Sox didn’t do as much at the deadline as many people wanted them to do, which is a fact that everyone knows at this point. Don’t worry, that’s not the focus of this piece. The focus is a guy that they did get, the top acquisition they made. There are arguments to be had about whether Kyle Schwarber’s apparent lack of fit made him the best possible target, but there is little to argue that he is not an upgrade for this lineup, and really only a couple of players dealt this summer are better in terms of pure offense. And with Schwarber, while his fit defensively is still a bit straining, his fit with the lineup and his specific skillsets are exactly what this Red Sox team needed.
Red Sox: Alex Verdugo reveals what helps him lock in at the plate

Boston Red Sox hitters can help each other lock in at the plate. The Boston Red Sox have sputtered through a rough patch in which they have dropped 16 of their last 25 games to fall to third place in the AL East. This stretch has been marred by frustrating inconsistency and some embarrassing efforts. The body language has been poor from players who seem miserable and the roster hasn’t been carrying a winning mindset for weeks.
Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.

