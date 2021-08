A US study has found that children born during the pandemic have significantly reduced verbal, motor and overall cognitive performance compared to children born before, due to lack of stimulation.The coronavirus pandemic drove people indoors as businesses, nurseries, daycares, and schools closed, and interaction with others outside a household became severely restricted. Many parents found themselves more stretched as they tried to juggle childcare and working from home.Infants born during between 2020 and 2021 were unable to interact with the outside world as much as before, and limited stimulation at home appeared to have contributed to the decline, the study...