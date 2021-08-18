Bulldogs motivated, hungry entering volleyball season

You might be hard-pressed to find a team more hungry than the Carl Junction volleyball team entering this fall.

The Bulldogs have ample motivation following a 24-7 season last year. Carl Junction’s season ended with a loss to eventual state champion Willard in a five-set thriller in a Class 4 state sectional round matchup.

“We had a great season, but unfortunately ran into Willard early in the state playoffs,” Bulldogs coach Cheryl Sharples said. “We gave them a run for their money. There is still that twinge of hurt that you see on everybody’s face. We were so close. That has definitely motivated them to finish some things up this year.”

The Bulldogs have the returning players and experience to make another deep postseason run. Carl Junction returns virtually the same roster with the exception of Salma Lewis and Jillian Kennedy, who are now playing collegiately at Division II Drury and Missouri Southern, respectively.

“We are very similar to last year simply because we have a lot of our kids back,” Sharples said. “We have a great core coming back. Our expectations are still very high.”

The Bulldogs will be headlined by a pair of all-state selections in senior Jessa Hylton and junior Logan Jones.

Hylton recorded 312 kills and 48 aces as a junior outside hitter last fall. She will be a four-year starter for Carl Junction.

“Jessa was an all-state player for us last year,” Sharples said. “We are looking for her to move to the OH1 position and probably take even more swings than she did last year for us.”

Setting up Hylton will be Jones at setter. She recently committed to play at Arkansas, and the Under-Armour All-American dished out a school-record 914 assists last year.

“Logan does a nice job of seeing the court and setting us up for success,” Sharples said. “We look for some good leadership from her in that position as well.”

Senior Maggie Brown, junior Destiny Buerge and sophomore Kylie Scott will have expanded offensive roles after accumulating significant varsity time last year. Olivia Vediz, a senior, returns at libero after recording a team-high 333 digs.

“We have had Destiny swinging on the outside some this summer,” Sharples said. “We threw Kyle in and she was green as a freshman. She’s a seasoned varsity player now, so we are looking for big things from her. We return Maggie in the middle, who has had a couple years of experience there. We expect good, solid points from Olivia.”

Senior Abigale Wilson and junior Chloe Taylor provide depth.

“Both are hitters,” Sharples added. “They will solidify our hitting lineup.”

The Bulldogs will open the season at Kickapoo’s jamboree with Ozark and Nixa on Aug. 24. Then one week later, Carl Junction will play its season opener at Kickapoo.

“We want to always be a great competitor in the COC,” Sharples said. “If we can hang in the top-3 of the COC, we’ve had a good year. Nixa will be a really good tough opponent for anybody in our conference. and then it’s one step at a time. We want to win district. That is always a goal.

“After that, it’s one match at a time and see if we can go as far as we can.”