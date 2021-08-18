ITV: What is Ready To Mingle? Rules and prize fund of 2021 dating show explained!

Plus, Kevin Bacon issues a challenge to ice cream creators — for a flavor that does not include bacon — on Food Network's new series Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones. In most parts of our country, the vision of a pandemic-free summer never quite materialized. (Get vaccinated, FFS!) But at least there's one part of the world where randy, attractive singles can throw caution, dignity, and common sense to the wind: Bachelor in Paradise! After a two-year wait, the sleaziest Bachelor spin-off is back on the crab-infested beaches of Sayulita, Mexico. One contestant shows up naked, one has an existential crisis, and one has a very hard time pronouncing "chivalrous." Guest host David Spade welcomes notable cast-offs including Brendan, Abigail, Grocery Joe, and Serena P., and the action ramps up quickly. Notes bartender Wells Adams, "This is the most amount of make-out sessions we've had on day one in the history of the show." —Kristen Baldwin.