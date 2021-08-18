Column: COVID long-hauler is now vaccine advocate

Mounting research is beginning to paint a clearer picture of how likely breakthrough infections are to occur in people who are fully vaccinated—and how effective the shots are at preventing hospitalization or death from the virus. But even as we begin to better understand how well existing vaccines can protect us from new variants such as Delta, relatively little information is available when it comes to breakthrough infections and long-term effects of the disease. Fortunately, a new study sheds some light on how likely it is for fully vaccinated people to develop long COVID, The New York Times reports.