Among Us Devs Not Happy About Fortnite's New Imposters Mode

Yeah, a new FPS from the people that made DOOM, can you believe it?. As a celebration of 25 years since the original release of the FPS known as Quake, comes a new and enhanced edition. It's still just called Quake (or Quake Remastered or Quake Enhanced depending on where you look) but it's been enhanced a bit for modern consoles and the PC. It is also available right now for the PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The PS5 and Series X|S releases are just through backwards compatibility but native versions running at 4K and 120FPS will be available soon as a free upgrade.