Among Us Devs Not Happy About Fortnite's New Imposters Mode

totalgamingnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWouldn't be the first time Epic just outright copied a popular idea. Yesterday, a new game mode was introduced to Fortnite that is probably super familiar to a lot of players out there. It's called Fornite Imposters and it seems to take a lot of, let's just say "inspiration," from Among Us. It features near identical gameplay mechanics. The game's setting is almost identical as well As we pointed out in that original article, the developers of Among Us say that were not contacted by Epic Games in any capacity for the creation of this new mode.

