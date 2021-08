COLFAX (CBS13) — The smoke may have cleared, but for many River Fire victims, the path forward is still hazy. A disaster relief center opened at Colfax Elementary Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They brought in boxes of supplies and backup fans. “Some people have lost their homes, some people are still without power, so we want to provide multiple opportunities to get the services they need,” said Dave Atkinson with the Placer County Office of Emergency Services. The idea is to help the more than 100 people whose homes were damaged or...