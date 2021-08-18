Fortnite: Imposters – How To WIN As The Imposter | 5 Tips

Fortnite’s new Imposters Mode is out now, and it really is just Among Us in Fortnite. You have tasks to complete, someone is an Imposter, and you can pause the game for discussions to decide who to vote out. Even if you’re killed / voted out, you can still complete tasks around the level for bonus rewards. But the trickiest part of any Imposters Mode is avoiding being suspicious (aka SUS) and we’ve got a few tips to make your imposter job a little easier. If you don’t want to be sus, you’ve got to use some serious psychological tricks on your foes.