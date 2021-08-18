Ghost of Tsushima’s Directors Cut Adds Lots of New Features, Especially for PS5
Ghost of Tsushima’s Directors Cut is set for release, and we finally have some solid information from the developers about what the difference will be between the main game and this new version of the game. We’re getting a new island to explore, a new story, new PS5 features, and a handful of other editions. Players who want to upgrade their base games will have to pay either $20 or $30, while players who buy the game fresh will pay either $60 or $70.gameranx.com
