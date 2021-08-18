Ghost of Tsushima’s Directors Cut Adds Lots of New Features, Especially for PS5

Dataminers have uncovered details about the mysterious third mode from the upcoming Battlefield 2042, and it’ll apparently be something like Escape from Tarkov. Needless to say, the details should be taken with a grain of salt, but if the details are true, it sounds like it’ll be a fun mode to go along with the other ones that have already been revealed from the game. It’s not been officially confirmed yet, of course, but we still have some time before the game is set to launch for it to be revealed.