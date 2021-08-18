Cancel
Dying Light 2 Online Series Dying 2 Know Will Soon Highlight Combat

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode of Techland’s Dying 2 Know series is coming soon. This installment is a special Gamescom episode that will feature Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s lead game designer, Tymon Smektała. Like the previous two episodes that were released, this third installment will highlight more about the game. In the past, we got a better glimpse of the enemies along with the world. The third installment to the Dying 2 Know series, it’s all about combat and parkour.

