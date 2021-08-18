Dying Light 2 Online Series Dying 2 Know Will Soon Highlight Combat

If you are looking to build and buy your next PC to run Dying Light 2 then this list of custom curated components will give you a great jumping off point for your next gaming PC selection. With the PC build brief being to maintain a stable and reliable FPS with max graphics running, running 1080p as the native screen size. Todays prices will be checked every few hours to make sure only the best hardware at the best prices will be displayed for this build.