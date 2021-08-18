Senators 2020-21 Prospect Timelines: The Best is Yet to Come

There hasn’t been a great deal of breaking news related to the Boston Bruins of late, but there is no shortage of topics to discuss. The B’s have been hinting at an eventual return to the team for goaltender Tuukka Rask, and given his recent hip surgery, that’s a months-long timeline if it comes to fruition. By the time he will be available, the club and GM Don Sweeney will have a much better idea of how needed his services will be, and what needs to happen to fit a future contract extension under the salary cap.