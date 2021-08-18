Senators 2020-21 Prospect Timelines: The Best is Yet to Come
If there is one infallible strategy for success in the NHL, it is building through the draft. The Pittsburgh Penguins used top-10, first-round picks from 2002-2006 to select Ryan Whitney, Marc-Andre Fleury, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Jordan Staal, but also added Maxime Talbot, Alex Goligoski, Tyler Kennedy, and Kristopher Letang with later picks, all of whom were on the 2009 Cup-winning roster. The Chicago Blackhawks applied a similar strategy, drafting Brent Seabrook, Cam Barker, Jack Skille, Jonathan Toews, and Patrick Kane in the first round from 2003-2007, along with Dave Bolland, Bryan Bickell, Corey Crawford, Dustin Byfuglien, Troy Brouwer, and Nicklas Hjalmarsson in rounds two through seven.www.yardbarker.com
