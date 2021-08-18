Cancel
Holmen, WI

Prep Football: Physical Holmen squad awaits Chi-Hi in season opener

By Brandon Berg
Chippewa Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals open the season on Thursday by hosting Holmen in a nonconference matchup at Dorais Field, the first piece of a strong starting schedule. The Vikings finished 3-2 while competing in the spring’s alternate fall season, earning victories over La Crosse Logan, Sparta and Eau Claire North. The team returns a number of formidable contributors for a program that always provides a challenge for the Cardinals to open the season.

