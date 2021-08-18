6 Goals For My Sophomore Year Of College

There is no one right way to go about your first year of college—it comes with different obstacles for everyone. And yet, there are plenty of helpful threads to catch from those who have been in your shoes before. Just ask any former college first year and they’ll probably say something along the lines of, “It just takes time to adjust.” In the spirit of that extra-exciting, ultra-uneasy back-to-school feeling that comes with starting college, we asked members of the Chatham community to share some advice for our incoming Chatham first-years. Below you’ll find honest input and tried-and-true strategies from those who were once in your shoes and who now regularly help first-years adjust to college. Check them out below—