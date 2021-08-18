Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Lessons learned during pandemic ‘changed education forever’ in Granite School District

southsaltlakejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Horsley of GSD is pictured at a board meeting wearing a mask. Horsley said that the past year has “changed education forever.” (Granite School District) Whether or not you’re superstitious, there’s no question that Friday, March 13 was a big day. That’s the day the governor announced a “soft two-week closure” of schools. When that closure stretched on for months, we all found out that what goes on in schools impacts our society and economy.

www.southsaltlakejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite School District#K 12 School#Economy#Lessons Learned#Gsd#Zoom#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EducationAOL Corp

6 high-school students on virtual learning in the pandemic

There's no denying education has been upended amid the coronavirus pandemic. For most of 2020, once-bustling hallways were silent; classes, proms, and graduation ceremonies were canceled or held online, with millions of students denied rights of passage that generations past cherished. Yahoo Finance spoke with six students from White Plains...
EducationWJTV.com

Digital learning coaches deployed to Mississippi school districts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced they will deploy digital learning coaches to 62 schools across the state. The coaches are expected to help build the capacity of teachers and administrators to use educational technology to improve student outcomes. Officials said...
EducationMSNBC

Former Education Sec. King talks widespread learning loss amid pandemic, mask-wearing and vaccine mandates in schools

New York Times education journalist, Dana Goldstein, shares her new reporting that over one million children didn't enroll in school during the coronavirus pandemic. Former Education Secretary John King discusses what the government can do to tackle the learning loss crisis and responds to politicians opposing mask-wearing in classrooms. "Governor DeSantis is incredibly reckless and irresponsible, and what he's doing is dangerous," he tells Stephanie Ruhle.Aug. 11, 2021.
Burke County, GAWRDW-TV

Focusing on transparency in schools during the pandemic

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Schools are closing for the next two weeks. A reaction to the number of students testing positive for COVID in just one week. Earlier the superintendent met with her team to figure out a plan for virtual learning, athletics, and other aspects of school. The announcement came around 12:30 p.m. taking some parents by surprise.
Educationspectrumlocalnews.com

Cooper pushes school districts to change their minds on masks

As coronavirus case numbers continue to climb in North Carolina, the governor is asking many school districts to reconsider their decisions to make masks optional in the classroom. What You Need to Know. Gov. Roy Cooper and NC DHHS health officials are urging schools to make masks mandatory. New Guidelines...
Saint Helens, ORthechronicleonline.com

Education: School district sets public engagement forums

The St. Helens School District announces two community outreach forums to help parents, students and community members better understand the state requirements for the new school year ahead. The following is information from the St. Helens School District. As a state and community, we have a shared goal to ensure...
Springboro, OHWDTN

School districts struggling to fill education support positions

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – With a labor shortage seen in numerous industries across the country during the pandemic, schools are also being affected. That means a shortage of education and support workers in the Miami Valley. “I think shortages that we’re seeing here are not unique to us,” said Scott...
Nashville, TNfox17.com

'A challenge ahead' for education leaders after pandemic learning losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Most Middle Tennessee students returned to the classroom earlier this month, and education leaders say they have their work cut out for them. “We have a challenge ahead of us. We’ve had a challenge ahead of us. It’s not going to stop. We have to move forward. Time waits for no one,” Rutherford County Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

What Germanna Community College learned during the pandemic

Many students, it turns out, like the convenience and flexibility of online education. That’s what officials at Germanna Community College say they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Germanna is preparing for students to return Aug. 23 to face-to-face classes for the first time in more than a year. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy