This legislation adopted this week gives more guidance to judges to help determine whether offenders have complied with the conditions that would allow an expungement deal. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Wednesday she will sign bills that will make it easier for thousands of first-time DUI offenders to clear their records. The bills were adopted Tuesday by the Legislature and sent to her desk. To the surprise of many, the governor allowed a similar legislation to die without her signature in January. That’s despite the fact it was adopted with wide bipartisan support. Her spokesman Bobby Leddy noted the governor has supported expungement bills in the past, including bills to help clear marijuana convictions from criminal records.