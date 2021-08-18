Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vance County, NC

Vance County EMS selected to take part in pediatric care training program

By David Irvine dirvine@hendersondispatch.com; 252-425-6472
Posted by 
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 5 days ago

HENDERSON — Vance County’s capability to meet children’s emergency medical needs will be fine-tuned over the next two years, thanks to a collaboration between its EMS staff and the Department of Emergency Medicine at UNC Chapel Hill.

On Tuesday, UNC officials announced that Vance County EMS had been selected to join the Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinators Plus Program, which will provide specialized pediatric training, educational opportunities and online courses for Vance County EMS providers.

Javier Plummer, director of Vance County’s Emergency Medical Services, said the selection gives the county service “an opportunity for us to stay abreast of new advances in pediatric care nationally and internationally.”

He pointed out that care for children is different from care for adults.

“They’re still developing,” he said. “Their bone structure is softer, not as developed as an adult’s.”

Children play sports, ride bikes and are active in many ways that can lead to injuries, he said.

Vance County EMS was one of 12 agencies in the state chosen to participate in the highly selective program.

Kris Talley, field training officer/paramedic and assistant shift supervisor for Vance County EMS, will coordinate local activities provided by the program.

“The reason that I was interested in becoming a [pediatric emergency care coordinator] is the ability to bring training and knowledge back to my department,” Talley said, as quoted in UNC’s announcement. “I love learning and I love teaching, so it seemed like a great fit to be able to expand not only my knowledge of pediatrics but those in my department as well.”

In July, Talley attended a full-day educational summit in Chapel Hill with representatives of the other participating EMS agencies to prepare for the new program.

They participated in seminars on specialty topics in pediatric care and engaged in hands-on training with both live actors and simulation tools.

Data on the project will be managed by ESO Solutions Inc., which will develop tools to give participants a quick turnaround on information that can help them review and improve performance.

Researchers at UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine developed the Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinators Plus Program in partnership with the N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services. Funding comes from a unit of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The program officially begins on Sept. 1 and will run for two years.

Comments / 0

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
697
Followers
45
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vance County, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Vance County, NC
Government
City
Henderson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Care#Pediatrics#Unc#Eso Solutions Inc#Unc Chapel Hill#School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy