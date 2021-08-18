The County Line Clash returns

HENDERSON -- Following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the most prestigious high school football game across Vance and Warren County is set to make its grand return on Friday night in the County Line Clash.

A tradition born from the consolidation of Northern and Southern Vance High School into one facility back in 2018, the combined Vance County has been victorious in their two previous meetings with Warren County.

Wilbur Pender is entering his first County Line Clash as Vance County’s head coach and is expecting a vibrant atmosphere for Friday’s game following a season in which all high school football was moved to the fall.

“I’m just excited to be playing football in the fall again,” Pender said. “This happens to be our first game and all of the guys are really excited to get going and finally get a chance to play in a game that will directly affect the outcome of our season.”

The 2021 season marks the first time the County Line Clash has opened a year for both Vance and Warren County, as conference changes for each school have turned the rivalry game into a non-conference event.

Even though anticipation for the County Line Clash has been building for Vance County, Pender has been more focused on ironing out issues his players faced during their scrimmages so that they will be ready to make a proper home stand against Warren County.

“I like where we are right now,” Pender said. “We’re still steadily improving as a program and we take everything day-by-day. The goal is to keep finding those improvements and get at least one percent better every day.

For Warren County head coach V.J. Hunt, Friday is an opportunity for his team to prove themselves and earn respect amongst other programs in the region after finishing the COVID-19-dominated season with a 2-4 record.

Hunt is determined to turn Warren County into an efficient program and said that a crucial part towards finding that success involves being both physically and mentally prepared to face tough opponents like Vance County.

“We have to get better at the mental aspect of the game,” Hunt said. “I thought we improved last year but I’m never going to be OK with almost winning. There were opportunities for us to beat teams like South Granville and Bunn but we didn’t win those games and I don’t measure success off almost winning.”

Although Hunt admitted that Warren County still needs to improve in many areas, he is optimistic that a strong and rigorous week of practice will be crucial in maximizing the potential on his roster.

Senior captain Leslie Williams is expected to anchor both the offensive and defensive lines for Warren County, who Hunt believes will provide an excellent matchup for Vance County’s East Carolina University commit in senior tackle Omari Allen.

Other contributors for Warren County include senior tight end Jah’Quell Hendrick along with senior running back Jay Goode, who Hunt believes will play a variety of roles for Warren County on both offense and defense.

While Warren County possesses plenty of returning contributors from the 2020-21 season, an ACL injury has sidelined standout quarterback Najah Williams, who had 969 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns as a true freshman.

With Najah sidelined for the 2021 campaign, the starting quarterback position will be handled by junior Dennis Williams. Hunt said that Dennis still needs to develop as a passer but is confident that he can easily fill the void as a quarterback through the entire schedule.

“Dennis has shown some promise for us,” Hunt said. “Najah was obviously a big part of our offense and we were looking forward to seeing him contribute this year but injuries are unfortunately part of the game. Dennis is getting better every single day and we also have Jay Goode to help us at quarterback too.”

Quarterback is also a question mark for Pender, as he has not yet decided on whether or not junior Isreal Terry or junior Nazir Garrett will get the start on Friday after the latter injured his leg in a practice last week.

Pender has praised Garrett’s playmaking ability in practice so far but added that he feels comfortable with Terry leading the offense after operating as the starter last season. Either Garrett or Terry will have plenty of weapons at their disposal like sophomore wide receiver Khalil Terry and senior running back duo Carl Stephens III and Davion Vines-Holder.

Regardless of who ends up starting at quarterback against Warren County, Pender said that every member of Vance County’s roster has to be committed through practice up until the final snap so they can claim a big rivalry victory in front of the home crowd.

“Winning on Friday would be a great feeling,” Pender said. “It would obviously be great to get a victory in a rivalry game but winning in Week 1 has always been a goal of mine regardless of the team, so we’re going to be prepared to take care of everything [on Friday night].”

The first meeting between Vance and Warren County since 2019 will take place in Henderson for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.