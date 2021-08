Ok, It's been a minute since we heard from our favorite former Stinnett, Texas Police chief Jason Collier, The latest came in June when there was a second victim who pressed charges and an appearance on Dr. Phil's show to clear up his name which honestly was laughable at best. He's even come out himself and pretty much said he finally found someone. Good for him. I wish him well and honestly hopes that he finds what he needs in his life. Naturally all the civil and criminal cases are going to move forward in some fashion or another so we aren't 100 percent done with him but for the moment he's like a volcano that has gone dormant for the time being.